Timothy (Tim) Richard Clarke of Hood River, Ore., passed away suddenly on Dec. 14, 2022, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Tim was born on Sept. 20, 1957, in Hood River to Richard (Dick) Clarke and Carol Ann (Craig). Tim was the oldest of three children; brother Keith and sister Anita followed. Tim grew up and resided most of his life in Hood River County.
Tim, who was also known as Papa Tim by his grandchildren, was loved by his family. He was a hard worker who worked as a chef at Tugboat Annie’s for many years. He finished his career in the deli at Rosauers for the past 16 years. Tim loved the beach and would spend his vacations or any chance he got to take his wife there. Besides his family he loved to collect antiques and hot wheels cars. He also attended Shepherd of the Valley Church.
Tim is survived by his wife Diane Ambrocio-Clarke (Tiedemann); father Richard; son Christopher and wife Kelly (Cunningham); daughter Stephanie and husband Mike Frank; brother Keith and wife Nancy (Nafsinger); sister Anita and husband Ed Sohler; and many cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tim is preceded in death by his mother Carol.
We want to thank Providence St. Vincent for the loving care and making Tim comfortable in his last moments, to Anderson's Tribute Center for helping to make this transition in our lives as painless as possible, to Rosauers for the support and kindness you have showed to our family, and to Shepherd of the Valley church for your support and help getting through this trying time.
You can send support to Anderson’s Tribute Center in c/o Timothy Clarke.
A memorial service for Tim will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, with reception and burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River, to follow. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
