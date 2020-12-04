Tia Marie Bailey, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at her home Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 under the care of Heart of Hospice. She was 67 years old.
Tia was born in Lubbock, Texas, on May 7, 1953, and moved to The Dalles from Amarillo, Teas, in 1990. Tia was an RN and employed at MCMC for 26 years until her retirement in 2016.
Tia is survived by her husband, Scott Bailey, and her daughters, Angel Steinke of Springfield, Ore., and Theresa Watson of Medford, Ore., and two stepchildren, Brandon Bailey and Amanda Bailey of Corpus Christi, Texas. Survivors also include siblings Mollie Lynch and her husband Jerry Lynch of The Dalles, Buddy Christenson of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Cheryl Nemmar of Waco, Texas. Tia had eight grandchildren that she loved dearly.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heart of Hospice. Tia was a devoted member of Gateway Presbyterian Church of The Dalles and had served as an elder. She also loved and enjoyed all the ladies at Calvary Baptist Church Women’s Bible study.
