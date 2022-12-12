Thomas Alex Wilson passed away on Dec. 6, 2022, at the age of 71. He was born in Walla Walla, Wash., on July 27, 1951, to Bud and Marge Wilson. They lived in Milton Freewater. Tom joined two sisters, Gerry and Beverly. Sister Debra came four years later completing their family.
The Wilsons lived in Milton Freewater until 1955, when the family moved to Clarkston, Wash. Tom began an extensive passion for sports, playing baseball as a Little Leaguer, and playing through Babe Ruth and then on to high school as their catcher. His main passion was baseball, and he continued playing the game into adult softball leagues. He was invited to try out for the Pittsburg Pirates. Tom was accomplished in track and field as well, taking many first-place ribbons in shot put and discus. He led a school record in shot put in 1965 at 45 feet, 11 inches.
In 1965, the family moved to Selah, Wash., where Tom lettered in football, basketball, baseball AND track. He attended two years of college in Spokane, Wash.
In 1973, Tom moved to The Dalles, Ore., getting a job at Pepsi as a route salesman. While delivering Pepsi to Big Jims Drive-in, he met 18-year-old Ruth Swearingen. They married in 1974.
In 1975, their family grew with the birth of their son Shawn, followed by his sister Rachel in 1976.
Tom was heavily involved in many projects around The Dalles. He was a member of the Jaycees. His love for baseball found him involved in playing men’s softball, playing for LeBreton’s Shoes and Dinty’s Market. This led to many weekend road trips to tournaments, where he and his family enjoyed the adult softball community. He was instrumental in the building of Kramer fields. Even after he was no longer playing, he continued to watch softball at his beloved field.
Tom was on a couple of men’s bowling leagues as well. It is rumored that the pins exploded at his strike!
Tom left Pepsi in 1976 and worked for Coke for four years. In 1979, he made his last career move to Frito-Lay, and retired in 2012 after 30 years.
In 1983, Tom and Ruthie bought a deli in Cascade Square and named it Ruthie’s Deli. While working at Frito-Lay, he supported Ruthie in her endeavor, and had input on the homemade ice cream selections, being a more than willing taster.
Tom played Santa for many years for friends, and in front of Big Jims and Albertson’s with his side kick Denny Gaige as elf!
Tom bought an old 1965 Mustang and worked with his son and brother-in-law Wes to restore it. A great father-son project! He loved collecting wood and loved building projects. If you needed a piece of wood, Tom probably had it!
As empty nesters, they began playing Yahtzee. This became a nightly activity for 20 years! When Tom complained that he wasn’t winning, Ruth started keeping track of their scores. Ruthie wants it known that although Tom was the competitive spouse, she was ahead! Sister Debbie joined in on the games, and when Shawn and the granddaughters came home, they all joined in the competitions.
And speaking of those granddaughters, Shawn and Melissa blessed Tom with two girls, Allie in 2009 and Georgia in 2013. He adored the girls and they saw through his gruff grizzly grandpa ways to the Teddy Bear grandpa he was! Few people fell for Tom’s tough guy demeanor!
After retirement from full time work, Tom could be found drinking coffee every morning at Zims with his coffee buddies. Oh, the stories they could probably tell!
Tom is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ruthie Wilson; his son Shawn and daughter in law, Melissa; his granddaughters Allie and Georgia; sisters Gerry Dennee (John) and Debbie Wilson; Tom’s nephews, Mike (Tammy) Dennee and Chris (Angelina) Dennee; brother-in-law Wes Swearingen (Julie) and their four children Colton, Ricki, Kennedy and Jessi; Tom’s niece Celina Miller and great nieces Madison, Morgan and Mia; his nephew Jake Borntrager (Mindy) and great nieces Kayley and Tayla; and his sister-in-law Elaine Borntrager.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Bud and Marge Wilson, sister Beverly, brother-in-law Rick Swearingen and his daughter Rachel Wilson.
There will be a service for Tom at First Christian Church in The Dalles on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.