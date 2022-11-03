Thomas “Tom” Kite Sawyer, dedicated husband, brother, father, grandpa and friend to many, passed away at the age of 73 due to illness on Oct. 18, 2022, at Legacy Emmanuel Hospital in Portland, Ore.
Tom was born to Stanley and Sara Sawyer on July 21, 1949. He spent his childhood surfing the waves and exploring the caves of Newport Beach, Calif. He graduated from The Desert Sun School in 1968, where some of his fondest memories were made. Tom’s next chapter took him to S.W. Washington in 1972. He met the love of his life, Jenny, in 1973 and spent the next 50 years working together as they built their family.
Tom loved working in construction and enjoyed building and working on projects with the various crews and companies he was a part of. He was injured at work and retired from construction in 2001, but continued to find, design, fix, and improve things in and around their home. Tom loved baseball, soccer, golf, and football. He was a dedicated supporter of his favorite teams and never missed a game. Always a fan of Classic Rock, he would insure any space he was in was filled with it. Tom’s laugh would fill any room and was easily identifiable. His wicked sense of humor and laughter will be missed.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jenny; their children Tom and Ben; his grandchildren Skyler and Oliver; and his brother Bill. Following Tom’s wishes, there will not be a public ceremony.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that a memorial donation be made to offset the significant cost of the medical bills. Donations can be made through GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/f/with-unexpected-memorial-and-medical-cost?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.
