Thomas Kelly Sieverkropp passed away on April 25, 2022, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Thomas was born Sept. 29, 1959, in Hood River to Robert and Betty Lou (Gibbs) Sieverkropp.
Tom and his siblings spent their childhood living in several homes on Eliot Drive. There were many shenanigans and adventures on Eliot Drive with the many neighborhood friends.
He attended May Street Elementary, Hood River Junior High, and was in the Class of 1978 at Hood River Valley High School. Tom married Vicki Schilling in Hood River on July 11, 1987. They had two sons, Ryan and Austin Sieverkropp. They later divorced. He married Reka Moore on Dec. 1, 2001, in Hood River. They together had one son, Weston Sieverkropp, who would complete their family. Tom and Reka had just celebrated their 20th Wedding Anniversary this past Dec. 1.
In earlier years, Tom’s first job would be at Bette’s Place. He would later work for The Rental Center, Sieverkropp Orchards Inc., and Chrisman Excavation. When the Sieverkropp Family decided to sell and develop their land, Tom would then come to work for Moore Orchards Inc., where he stayed until the time of his passing.
Tom spent as much time as he could with Reka, the boys, and his grandson Apollo. He loved his boys and spent many hours with them hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, or just being together. He was involved in all their school activities and sports, helping to coach baseball and football, Cub Scouts, and many other things. It was during this time that Tom would become close to many of the boys’ friends, like a second dad to some. Tom made so many good friends over the years that he considered family, including his “West Side Fire Department Family.”
Tom started as a student fire fighter with West Side Fire Department. This year was his 45th year with West Side. Tom was honored with Fire Fighter of the Year in 1983. He would later become assistant chief alongside his great friend Rusty Gilbert. Tom was also a member of Wy’East Fire Department for the past 15 years.
Tom was always known for being a jokester and loved giving people a hard time. Everyone always said if he wasn’t teasing you, he didn’t like you. He loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, golfing with friends, going to elk camp, all things fire department, and in his earlier days, quad racing.
Tom and Reka (with their family and friends) enjoyed trips over the years to Las Vegas, Cabo, Mexico, Jackson Hole, Wyo., California and Disneyland, Puerto Vallarta, golf trips to Palm Springs-Indio, fishing trips to Alaska, hunting trips to Wyoming and Colorado, and many other places.
Tom is survived by his wife Reka Sieverkropp of Hood River; sons Ryan Sieverkropp of Portland, Austin Sieverkropp (Alexus Morris) and grandson Apollo of The Dalles and Weston Sieverkropp of Hood River; his siblings Linda (Randy) Shipley, Sherwood, Ore., Scott Sieverkropp, Hood River, Sally (Ron) Moss, Wilsonville, Ore., and Pat Sieverkropp, Centralia, Wash.; nieces and nephews Chris (Cait) Shipley, West Linn, Ore., Michael Shipley, Tigard, Ore., Stephanie (Chris) Reynolds, Tigard, Amy Moss and Joe Thomas, Tualatin, Ore., and Spencer Moss, Mountainview, Calif.; great-nephews Treyven Miller, Cayden Shipley, and Lincoln Reynolds; mother-in-law Dianne Hayes of Hood River; mother and father-in-law Pat and Sue Moore of Hood River; brothers and sisters-in-law Randy (Val) Hayes, Rob (Tonia) Hayes, Shanna (James) Spring, Tera (Mike) Lindquist, and Julie (Josh) Dillingham; nieces and nephews Maddie Hayes and Tom McAndrews, Anthony Hayes (Kady and Clarity), Amber Hayes (Leslie), Michael Spring, Samantha and Miya Lindquist, Bailey Hammel (Phil and Brian), and Gracee and Kloee Dillingham.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty Lou Sieverkropp, and his brother Robert Sieverkropp.
Tom was there for all that needed him. He was very special to all of us and was truly one of a kind. We all loved him and he will be greatly missed.
There will be a viewing Friday, May 6 from 2-7 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Tom’s service will be Saturday, May 7 starting at 2 p.m. at the Hood River Valley High School Bowe Theater. A reception to immediately follow the service will be held at the West Side Fire Station No. 1 on Barrett Drive. A private graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery at a later date.
Those who would like to make a donation in honor of Tom may do so to his family. An annual memorial scholarship will be set up in Tom’s name. Donations may be mailed to Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031, or mailed to Reka Sieverkropp, 2580 Lacey Drive, Hood River, OR 97031.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations). Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
