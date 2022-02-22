Thomas Edward Schunk was born in February 1947, and passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2022, at a local care facility in The Dalles, Ore. He was born in Portland, Ore., and adopted at 10 days old by his loving parents, Emanuel and Nellie Schunk. Tom, along with his sister, Bernadine, grew up in their family home that was built by their dad in Milwaukie, Ore. They went on many family vacations. Camping and clamming were their favorites, often going to Bend and Seaside, Ore.
Tom was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Milwaukie. His family was very involved in their church throughout his entire childhood. Tom also served as an altar boy. He attended the St. John the Baptist School from first grade through the eighth grade, and then attended Clackamas High School from his freshman through senior year, graduating in 1965. Tom was an active youth. He was a Cub and Boy Scout (receiving many merit badges) and loved playing sports. He played baseball, football, swam on the swim team, and participated in 4–H, raising two calves named Tuffy and Tuffy Two. At the ripe old age of 12, Tom also joined the NRA.
After graduating high school, Tom joined the United States Coast Guard and was based out of Coos Bay, Ore. He served four years, from 1966-1970. During his service, one of his jobs was to maintain and paint lighthouses along the Oregon coastline. He also served in the Vietnam War on a Coast Guard River Patrol Boat. He received the National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with device (1960), and a CG Good Conduct Award during his time of service.
After Tom’s time in the service, he married Charlene in 1971. They were married for 20 years and remained great friends until his passing. They had two children, Kelly and Gary. As a family, they enjoyed their horses, cows, and family dog. As an adult, Tom was one of the first EMTs in the state of Oregon. Later he worked in construction, sold door-to-door insurance, and ultimately sold automobiles for most of his career. He was the life of party "Good ole Tom." He loved to hunt, play softball, shoot pool, and as he got older, it was all about golf. After retirement, he returned to work for a few years at the local Eagles and Home Depot in The Dalles. Tom enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and family.
Tom Schunk is survived by his daughter and son, Kelly Haskins and Gary Schunk, and their spouses Patrick Haskins and Rachel Schunk. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Grace Haskins, and two grandsons, Tyson Haskins and Nicholas Haskins. Tom was predeceased by his father, Emanuel Schunk, his mother, Nellie (Frossard) Schunk, and sister Bernadine (Schunk) Counts.
A celebration of Tom's Life will be held at Spencer, Libby and Powell at 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles, on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. A light reception will follow.
Tom loved and proudly served this amazing USA. We feel the best way to honor Tom is to ask everyone to wear something either patriotic (red, white, and blue) or something that would represent the branch of the military in which you served (a hat, shirt, or jacket, etc.). You know Tom, no fuss needed. Please come and join us in his celebration.
