Thomas Pataky, age 85 of Bingen, Wash., passed away on July 12, 2021, at his home.
Tom was born Feb 15, 1936, in Gyor, Hungary, to Lilla Smikli and Endre Pataky. As a young man, Tom emigrated to the United States, and continued his studies in Iowa, where he received his Master’s degree. He eventually relocated to Los Angeles, Calif., where he met Fei Miao and they married in 1980. Tom has three children from a previous marriage. After working for many years as an insurance broker in LA, Tom and Fei Miao purchased a small house along the Klickitat River and made the Columbia River Gorge their new home.
Tom always has an adventurous and positive view of life, which enabled him to make the best of every day. He enjoyed the countryside, walks, reading — especially science fiction — fine food and drink, raising dogs, and writing. He and Fei Miao loved to travel, too, frequenting many cruises each year around the globe. Tom has written several books; “Time to Say Goodbye,” published in 2004, is historical fiction based on his departure from Hungary during the revolution.
Tom is survived by Fei Miao, his two sons, Aaron and Andy, and his three granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his brother, Balazs (1931-2008), and his daughter, Jenny Sue (1965-2019).
Rest in peace.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.