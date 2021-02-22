Thomas Winfield Mott was born to John and Doris Mott in Howell, Mich., on Jan. 8, 1947. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, receiving a Purple Heart and Army Commendation Medal.
Tom married Veretta Pennington in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Dec. 17, 1966. Working in newspaper print, he later worked as an experimental machinist for Boeing, retiring with 30 years of service.
Tom enjoyed racing cars and go-karts for years and restored and showed classic cars, winning numerous trophies in both arenas. As a long-time member of the Christian Motorcycle Association and more recent member of the Lyle Celebration Center, Tom devoted himself to the ministry of the Lord and was a helper to anyone in need. He loved people and enjoyed getting out on the road, going camping and meeting people. A natural leader, Tom took on leadership roles at churches throughout his 74 years. He had the ability to make people laugh and was a light wherever he went.
Thomas Mott passed away at his home in Lyle, Wash., on Feb. 18, 2021, at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Veretta Mott; sons Thomas Mott, Jr. of Lynnwood, Wash., and Kenneth Mott of Des Moines, Wash.; daughter Laura Sokolowski of Covington, Wash.; sister Connie Bennett of Los Angeles, Calif.; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to CMA, PO Box 9 Hatfield, AR 71945, referencing Member No. 90381.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.