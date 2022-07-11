Thomas James Griswold, a devoted family man and an avid outdoorsman, passed away July 5, 2022, in the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. He was surrounded by family at the time of his death and was calmed by the sound of traditional hymns and by the touch of his loved ones. Tom was fighting bladder cancer, likely caused by Agent Orange exposure during the Vietnam War.
Tom Griswold was born on April 5, 1943, in Red Bluff, Calif. Tom was the third child and the oldest boy born to Clarence and Jean Griswold. Tom’s love of the outdoors and ability to work with machinery was instilled at a young age when the family moved around with his father’s work, either shearing sheep or working as a predator control agent. This gave young Tom hours to run through the woods, learning to hunt and fish, or fixing up homes and equipment. These early experiences influenced Tom and helped create the man he was for his adult life.
After graduating from school in 1961, Tom joined the U.S. Navy and was involved with the Bay of Pigs and the Vietnam War. While in the Navy, Tom was trained as a machinist, which was his primary employment for the rest of his life; to say that Tom enjoyed fixing or redesigning things would be an understatement. Tom worked as a machinist for The Corps of Engineers at Bonneville Dam until his retirement. After retirement, Tom spent most of his time enjoying his family and the acreage. He was passionate about building his home, redesigning equipment for the home, or hunting or fishing with family. There was never an outdoor event that Tom turned down, even filling his depredation tag with a cow elk this March with the help of his sons. His laugh was contagious; his energy was beyond his years, and his hugs deep and filled with love, his stories ... endless. He will be missed not only at home but out at hunting camp around the fire or at fishing camp at dusk when the stories rang out and made us all laugh, even if we’d heard the same story once or twice. We knew the ending, Tom was always the hero, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.
Tom is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Griswold. He is also survived by three children, Susan Bull, Jim, and Keith Griswold, one son-in-law, Jerry Bull, and two daughters-in-law, Evie and Julie Griswold, who teased Tom endlessly about which was the favorite. The children blessed him with nine grandchildren, Dakota, Hunter, Shannon and Dustin Whitmire, Madison, Emmalie, and Nate Griswold, as well as Aaron and Jonah Griswold, and one great-grandchild, Raylee Thomas Bull, who were truly the love of his life. Tom’s siblings, Betty Garlock, Barbara Wegner and Tim Griswold were very important to him. He was called Opa not only by the grandchildren but by many other children who were lucky enough to spend time with Tom.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law Wayne Whitmire. Tom loved his family, his country and his Lord.
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” — John 3:16
Tom’s funeral will be held on Saturday, July 16 at noon at Bethany Lutheran Church at 2323 E. 12th St., The Dalles, where Tom was an active member, serving as bookkeeper and trustee for many years.
In place of flowers, pleased donate to your favorite charity or Hope Medical Clinic, 3206 W. Sixth, The Dalles, OR 97058.
The family would like to thank the Brisrol Hospice of The Gorge and Oregon Veteran’s Home for the kind and compassionate care during Tom’s Last weeks.
Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
