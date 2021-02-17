Thomas Edward Foley passed away at his home Feb. 13, 2021, with his four children by his side. He was born on Feb. 12, 1928, in the Foley House on Fourth Street in The Dalles, Ore., formerly known as The Colonial Building. He was the youngest of five children to parents Pat and Mercedes Foley. His father had moved the family from La Grande to The Dalles in 1920 and purchased Hotel Dalles, where The Dalles Inn is located today.
Some of Tom’s early work experience started at the family’s Foley Lakes Dairy at the age of 13 or 14. He started his own business career in the restaurant industry, launching the original Dairy Queen at Fourth and Union Streets in 1953. Through his career, he owned a number of burger and ice cream places, including the Irish Treat, where Big Jim’s is today, and the Hand-Out, now the home of Holstein’s Coffee. He also owned restaurants in Hood River. He enjoyed feeding people and frequently brought his grill to local parades, rodeos, fairs and livestock shows, where he served the famous “Hefty Henry” sandwich.
In 1966, Tom built Spooky’s Pizza, which he and his family owned and operated until 1984. He leased the restaurant to other pizza companies until 1999, when Bob and Joana Stanek leased the business, revived the original name, and brought back many of Spooky’s original menu items, including the “Hefty Henry.”
In 1954, Tom met Marjory Claire Bush, a junior high and high school English teacher, whom he married on Oct. 3, 1954. Tom and Marjory raised four children while being actively involved in many civic organizations. Tom was president of the local chamber of commerce when he helped convince the board to change the name from The Dalles to The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce in recognition of the role of rural agriculture in the community’s economy. He was a longtime Kiwanis member and to this day, they hold weekly meetings at Spooky’s. He also coached Little League, and served on the city planning commission and the school board.
Tom was an active member of the Catholic Church in The Dalles. He was one of the original individuals who helped save Old St. Peter’s Landmark, serving as vice president on that board for a number of years. He was a board member of the local branch of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, which seeks to help people in need.
Tom and Marjory purchased a cherry orchard in The Dalles 1981 and expanded the orchard to Dallesport, Wash., in 1984. In the orchard off season, he and Marjory enjoyed travel and took many cruises around the world.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Marjory who died Jan. 14, 2021. He is survived by sons, Tim (Wendy) of Hood River, Bill of White Salmon, John (Sheri) of Dallesport, and Annette Byers of The Dalles; three grandsons, Clint Foley (Kelley) of Eugene, Grayson Byers (Shelby) of Stanfield and Tanner Byers of Bend; and three great-grandchildren, Dylan and Ruby Foley of Eugene and Hays Byers of Stanfield.
The family wishes to extend their deep appreciation to Heart of Hospice and Bobbi’s Way for the great care and compassion they extended to Tom and his family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be sent to Old St. Peter’s Landmark or St. Vincent de Paul. A celebration of life will be held for Tom and Marjory Foley at a future time.
A Rosary will be held 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held for Tom Foley at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in The Dalles.
