Thomas E. Bailey, age 77, passed peacefully at his home on Aug. 3, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore., with friends and family members by his side.
Born July 30, 1945, into the midst of Don and Edwina Bailey’s seven children, Tom was raised with his three brothers and three sisters surrounded by the family-owned cherry orchards here in The Dalles. The farm was purchased by his grandfather, Walter Bailey, a successful teacher and school administrator, and his wife Mable in 1923. Walter’s son Don (Tom’s father) returned to The Dalles upon completion of a chemistry degree to take over the operation of the orchards in 1938. He simultaneously became involved in the local Columbia Fruit Growers’ Association which he later managed. During this time, he met and married Edwina Ohlegschlager whose parents (also Walter and Mabel!) had raised Edwina and her older sister, Winiford, on upper Mill Creek Road where they attended the one room schoolhouse near the Sandoz Farm. The Ohlegschalgers both worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and owned Uncle Walt’s Park on Mill Creek Road.
The Bailey clan spent their formative years working in the orchards, and, continuing in the family tradition, eldest son Bob returned in 1965 to take over the reins of Orchard View after completing degrees in horticulture and business. Brother Ken followed Bob a year later with his horticulture degree in hand. Youngest brother, Jon, a business major, continues his work in fruit sales and marketing worldwide. Sister Cheryl, who works for Orchard View in the summers, is a retired elementary school teacher as is her older sister Betty who finished her career after 42 years of public-school service. Third sister Gloria retired from the medical profession as a microbiologist.
Following his graduation from The Dalles High School in 1963, Tom earned a degree in agricultural engineering with a specialization in packing house management from the school of Fruit Industries at California Polytechnic University in Pomona, California. One week after leaving Pomona, he entered the United States Air Force Officer Training School for three months of basic training in 1968. Commissioned as a second lieutenant, he then reported to Randolph Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas, for pilot training. A year later he earned his wings and was assigned to Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota to fly KC-135 tankers. In 1971 he was transferred to Nakon Phanom Air Force Base, Thailand, to fly the QU-22B for reconnaissance missions over Laos and the DMZ between North and South Vietnam. During the next year, the now Captain Bailey, flew eighty-six combat missions which earned him three Air Medals and the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Tom and his wife Kay (Uhl) were married in July 1969. They had two children Michael and Kristine. Mike, Steven, and Mike’s two children Jacob and Karina, live in Hillsboro where Mike is a mechanical engineer. Kristine, a veterinarian, owns and operates a clinic in Spokane while raising Dylan, Kyle, and Katy with her husband Dave Belles on the outskirts of Spangle, Wash. After a lengthy illness, his wife Kay passed away in February 2000. Due to health issues arising from Multiple Sclerosis diagnosed in 1996, Tom retired from Orchard View after 30 years with the packing house operations. He remained a stockholder and served on the OVF Board of Directors. Tom remarried (Rebecca Lorentz) in Oct. 2002.
Tom’s community service was wide and varied and included some of the following: member of the St. Mary’s School Board, St. Peter’s Finance Council, and St. Peter’s Parish Council; he wrote the petition to form and establish the Oregon Sweet Cherry Commission and served as its chair for nine years. He served for many years on The Dalles Irrigation District Board and The Dalles Area Habitat for Humanity Board.
In his leisure time, Tom kept busy mowing grass in the Orchard View Farms Housing areas, he worked on his new barn, restored old farm equipment, drove his 1945 Chevrolet truck, traveled and camped, visited his grandchildren, and kept tabs on the Beavers!
Spencer, Libby & Powell is providing services which include a mass at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Aug. 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with graveside services to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to any of the following organizations: WAAM, The Fort Dalles Museum, The Dalles Area Habitat for Humanity, Wasco County Pioneer Association, any Veteran’s group, or an organization of your choosing.
A celebration of life for Thomas will be held in October. Time and place will be posted.
