Thomas Earl Bartholomew, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. He was born on Nov. 16, 1940, to Fred Bartholomew and Grace (Mallory) Bartholomew in Chanute, Kan.
Tom served in the United States Marine Corp. Behind every strong soldier, there is an even stronger family who stands behind them and loves them with all their hearts. He later worked for and retired from Stadelman Fruits as a foreman.
Tom will be missed by all; he had a kind soul and a good heart and tried to help whoever he could.
Tom is survived by his daughters, Barbara (Corey) Daniels, Tammy Batholomew, and Karrie Juleff; grandchildren, Christa (Charles) Bergeson, Cainen (Rochele) Winger, Brett Juleff, and James and Philip Bartholomew; great-grandchildren, Nicolas, Adalyn, and JayCee Bergeson and Lilly Winger; sister, Judy Wooderson; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his mother Grace (Mallory) Watkins, son Archie Bartholomew, son in-law Ricky Juleff, brothers Clarence and Charles Bartholomew, and sisters Earlene Gibson and Marie Gualco.
Love leaves a memory: Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. For death leaves a heartache no one can heal, and love leaves a memory no one can steal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.