Thomas Welk Amery (Tom) was born to Savilla and Fred Amery on May 15, 1933, in Walla Walla, Wash. He was named after his grandfather, Thomas Amery. Holidays often found him at their family business — Amery and Sons Hardware store — sorting bolts with his sister Joan. Next, he delivered parts on a scooter, his first “real job” before the summers he worked the wheat and pea harvests in Walla Walla. In his youth, his summers included time on the Oregon coast at Neskowin, a special place with fond memories. Decades later, he and his wife, Gail, would build a beach home there.
After graduating from Washington State College (now University), he was drafted into the Navy, where he served in the Seabees in Guam and the Philippines. It was there that he enhanced his interest in heavy equipment. At the end of his service, the Navy offered to send him to flight school. He decided instead to return home to pursue his interest in farming.
He married Gail Dorothy Anderson, also of Walla Walla, on June 11, 1960. They moved to Crossfield, Alberta, Canada, where they leased family farmland. Tom’s parents moved to Calgary, where Fred drove to the ranch almost daily. The farm grew barley and raised cattle. Three of their four children were born in Canada: Lucinda Ann, Sally Jo and John Michael. Tom joined with Bob Klicker of Walla Walla in raising Pure Bred Simmental cattle. They imported a heifer from Switzerland and had a bull with Curtis in Carry, Ill.
In 1976, the family loaded up that year’s Simmental heifers and a bull, horses, dogs, household and shop items and moved to the newly purchased farm from Bill, Dorothy, and Claude Brashers. It is situated outside of Lyle, Wash., in an area referred to as High Prairie, 2,000 feet above sea level. Tom and Gail’s youngest son, James William, was born, raised, and now runs the farm at this same location. Hay, wheat, and canola have been the main crops with several secondary crops raised during the years. The Simmental cattle were sold in the mid-1980s and moved to Montana.
Tom served on the Lyle School Board, was active with the inception of the youth group within the Washington State Simmental Association and was instrumental in the beginnings of the High Prairie Fire Department. He was always active in his church. In 1989, he received a National Water and Conservation Award.
He was married for 61 years and is survived by his wife, Gail, and children Lucinda Calvelli of Calgary, Sally Anderson of Hood River, Ore., John Amery of The Dalles, Ore., and James Amery of Lyle. His legacy lives alongside his five grandchildren, Tatiana Taylor of Beaverton, Ore., and Thomas, Travis, Lucas, and Charlie Amery of Lyle.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister.
Tom passed Sept. 9 , 2021 and the family requests that any donations be sent to the charity of their choice or to the High Prairie Fire Department, PO Box 853, Lyle, WA 98635.
