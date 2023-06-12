Theodore “Ted” A. Comini, 92, passed away May 11, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 19, 1930, to Louie Comini and Florence (Iams) Comini, in The Dalles, Ore. Ted graduated from The Dalles High School in 1950. After graduating, he became Wasco County Zone 2 Fire Chief until entering the U.S. Army serving in Army Security, European Occupational Forces.
Ted married Dale Walsh Sept. 21, 1952, in The Dalles, and they had three children. He began his career with Oregon Department of Forestry in the summer of 1949, on Postage Stamp Lookout, in The Dalles, moving to Prineville, Ore., in 1965. He was a fire management officer and then moved into fire investigations. Many young crews learned their firefighting skills and how to use a shovel during his training sessions. Ted also taught a number of wildfire investigation classes throughout the state.
After retirement, Ted put his investigative skills to work for the Minturn-VanVorhees-Larson-Dixon law firm, then served as a Crook County commissioner. One of the many projects he worked on that he was most proud of was the Crook County RV Park.
He was a longtime member of BPOE 1814, where he served as an officer and a Grand Lodge auditor. Ted was also a member of the Band of Brothers. He participated in the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Councils, was a member of the Forest Industries Committee of the Central Oregon Council of Governments and served as a juvenile judge.
Woodworking and volunteering were Ted’s hobbies, often combining those two by working on projects for the Soroptimists, the Neat Repeat, and the Senior Center.
Ted is survived by his three children, Deb (Woody), Salem, Ore., Lenna (Nicco), Beaverton, Ore., and Jeff (Karen), Prineville; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother Lynn (Bennita), John Day, Ore.; and eight nieces and nephews — all of whom loved him and are so proud of all he gave to them, his community and country.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Dale, his twin brother, Jim, older brother Cal, and parents.
A celebration of life will be held July 15 at 1 p.m. at the Prineville Elks. Memorial contributions may be made to the Prineville Senior Center, Prineville Elks, or Forest History Center, Oregon Department of Forestry.
