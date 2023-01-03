Theodore Adohi Giles left us on Nov. 27, 2022. His loving sister, mother and father survive him, along with one grandmother, one grandfather, one niece, many aunts, uncles, cousins and stepfamily. At only 21 years old, his family, friends, mentors and allies deeply mourn our collective loss.
As a Ford Family Foundation Scholar, he was working hard in his fourth year at Oregon Institute of Technology toward an environmental engineering degree. Theo was the OIT Robotics president, led the NASA sponsored RoboSub team, led programs for the Student Sustainability Committee, DJ'd Monday nights with KYEC on campus, and has brotherhood with Phi Delta Theta No. 355. His complete appreciation for our living planet carries us through with his eloquent words and works. His cherished kindness and love for family, friends, mentors and all of Earth's creatures and systems will eternally be shared by all who witnessed his love.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 6 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Bethel Church in White Salmon, and on Spring Equinox March 20 in the forest of the Little White Salmon Biodiversity Reserve. Seed tributes are being gathered for his spring garden. During this long winter, we will gather to share stories and love for Theodor. We would hope you can join us in sharing a favorite memory, photo, or music with us. Any questions and for your RSVP, please contact Cynthia at Rethinkcrafts@gmail.com.
"All the little pieces of life, from the Sanborn's Beewolf to our own Great Pyrenees Osmo, have a precious mantle to take up in this world. Why is it that many of us live like these systems don't exist? Living in complete darkness from our gorgeous, vibrant, and paradisal puzzle we call Earth will get us nowhere. Take some time to understand the systems around you. Trust me, it's worth it. Love one another." (Theodor Giles)
