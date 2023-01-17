It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Terry Dale Kaseberg, age 80 and a lifetime resident of Sherman County. Terry passed away peacefully at his home in Sherman County, not far from where Terry was raised.
He was born Feb. 7, 1942, in The Dalles, Ore., to Paulen W. Kaseberg and Margilee (Morse) Kaseberg. Terry lived his entire childhood on the Kaseberg homestead. He attended the Wasco grade school until 1953 and then transferred to Moro grade school. He graduated from the eighth grade in 1957. Terry then went on to the newly consolidated Sherman County High School, located in Moro, Ore., as a freshman in the fall of 1957. His class was the first class to attend all four years at the now consolidated Sherman County High School, graduating in 1960.
During Terry’s youth, he worked alongside his father and brother and learned the life of farming. He also took great pride in raising 4-H and FFA project animals and was awarded the “star farmer,” which is one of the highest awards presented to FFA members. Terry, of course, loved all sports and excelled in basketball and football. One of the highlights, however, was his senior year and being invited to play football in the Shriner’s game.
After graduating high school, Terry went to the University of Oregon, then briefly attended Eastern Oregon University, where he played basketball, and then returned to his first love, the University of Oregon.
It was in 1958 when Terry first met Diane Wagenblast of The Dalles at the Oregon Wheat Growers League Livestock Show. After meeting Terry, Diane said that she never needed to carry a bucket of water or a bale of hay for the rest of that show. By 1961, Diane had come to the University of Oregon in Eugene and she and Terry once again rekindled their romance. Terry and Diane were married in Eugene on March 30, 1963.
In late 1963, they returned to Sherman County and Terry began working with Paulen and Lee on the family farm. In November 1963, they had their son, Steve, and in early February 1965, a day before Terry’s 23rd birthday, his daughter, Paula, was born. Terry farmed wheat and barley and had a hog production and cattle operation with his father and brother in Sherman and Gilliam counties from 1963 until he retired in 2008.
He, along with his entire family, were lifetime members of the Wasco Methodist church. Terry participated in many organizations throughout his life, including Oregon Wheats Growers League and the Elks Club, where he served as a lifetime member. Terry coached Babe Ruth baseball as a young parent and loved being a 4-H leader for students in Sherman County. As a parent now in Sherman County, he also realized the importance of being active in the school system and served on the school board for Wasco Grade School. Terry chose to stay involved with basketball playing on city league teams and later became a basketball referee alongside his brother Lee. This truly is a Kaseberg family passion as Terry has now proudly watched his son, nephew and two grandsons follow in his footsteps.
It was in 1981 that Terry began coaching at Sherman County High School. This became one of Terry’s proudest accomplishments and fondest memories. He was the head coach for the girls’ basketball team for 17 years. Terry was so proud to be able to say his girls’ teams made it to the district tournament all 17 years and placed second in the state tournament in 1984.
Terry loved all outdoor activities including his trip to Alaska, elk hunting and spending time at the cabin outside of Joseph and water skiing at lake Osoyoos. He loved to play cribbage and all card games and loved teaching the grandkids to play.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diane (Wagenblast) Kaseberg; his son Steve (Lisa) Kaseberg of Wasco; and daughter Paula (Jeff) Smith of Wasco. With a blended family came seven grandsons, Matthew (Angela), Derek, Zachary (Kelsey), Austin (Hayli), Travis (Shelby), Jordan (Natasha), and Tanner (Dana); two granddaughters, Audrey (Chad) and Brooklyn (Matt); and 11 great-grandchildren, with three more due in the next five months that Terry was very excited for. Terry is also survived by his older brother Lee (Karen) Kaseberg of Wasco; his younger sister Alice Kaseberg (Rob Bowie) of Eugene; and many nieces and nephews.
Terry is preceded in death by his mother, Margilee, and father, Paulen.
A family graveside service will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in The Dalles on Feb. 4 at 11 a.m., and a celebration of life at the Sherman County School in Moro on Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry’s name to the Sherman County Athletic Foundation and Sherman County Historical Museum.
Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
