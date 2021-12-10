Terry Francis Guisto, 73, passed away suddenly while working outdoors at his high-altitude home in Northern New Mexico on Sept. 17, 2021. Terry was born in Nevada on Oct. 6, 1947. He spent several years working in La Grande, Ore., at the “old” Eastside Tavern, which was owned by his parents during the 1960s and ‘70s. He also worked for Union Pacific Railroad during that time.
Terry retired from Oregon Fish and Wildlife — Fish Division, after a full career in Hood River, Ore. He served two tours of duty as a decorated Medical Corpsman in the 173rd Sky-Soldiers during the Viet Nam war.
Those who knew him respected his integrity and honesty. He was also known for his smile and ability to tell stories and laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmitt and Thelma Guisto. He is survived by his wife Pat of Tierra Amarilla, New Mexico; and a brother, Jamie Guisto of Seattle.
A private family celebration of life was held at his home in October.
