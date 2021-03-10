Teresa (Terri) Rene Bibby, 68, passed away in Bend, Ore., on Feb. 23, 2021. Terri was born on Dec. 22, 1952, to John and Mary Reeder of Shaniko, Ore.
Terri grew up in Shaniko for the first years of her life. The family later moved to Portland, Ore., where she attended David Douglas High School and Portland College for teaching. She taught school at the Kent School before marrying Doug Bibby on Nov. 15, 1986. Sarah Bibby was born on Sept. 3, 1987, and Joseph Bibby to follow on Aug. 28, 1990.
Terri later worked as a school bus driver in Sherman County and at Fred Meyer in The Dalles, Ore. She retired her working career teaching at Chenowith Elementary in The Dalles.
Terri was known for her heart of gold and kindness toward anyone she met. She would go above and beyond for her friends and family whether they needed it or not. A woman of faith, her love for her church and God was contagious. She enjoyed gardening, taking friends to town, being active in the community and spoiling her children and grandchildren. She loved her family and friends immensely and she was loved by all in return.
Terri is survived by her children, Sarah Bibby (daughter), Joe Bibby (son) and Tessa Bibby (daughter in-law); two beautiful granddaughters, Elsie and Lylah Bibby; cousins; and many many friends.
Burial was held March 13 at the Grass Valley Cemetery, and a service at the Grass Valley Baptist Church followed.
