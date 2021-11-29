Teddy Smith, born July 25, 1952, to Earnest and Virginia (Sodorff) Smith in Puyallup, Wash., the second eldest of six children, passed away Nov. 16, 2021.
Ted grew up in Hood River, Ore., and made The Dalles, Ore., his home. Ted worked at both The Dalles and Goldendale Aluminum Plants and spent three years at the plant in Columbia Falls, Mont., before returning to The Dalles and becoming a maintenance supervisor at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. A lifelong Christian, Ted was a steward of Jesus and several in many capacities in every church he attended. He and his wife Joy have called Covenant Christian Church in The Dalles home for more than 37 years. He loved to travel, learn new things, making regular vacations to Hawaii, and attending collegiate schools in Colorado Springs and Portland, Ore.
He is survived by his wife Joy Smith of 33 years, four children, their spouses and nine grandchildren, as well as five brothers and sisters and their spouses, with several dozen nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at Covenant Christian Church, 2630 E 18th St., The Dalles, on Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. Spencer, Libby, and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
