Susan Claire Willis, a life-long resident of Hood River, Ore., gained her Angel wings on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the age of 69, surrounded by loved ones at her home. She remained strong throughout her battle with cancer, knowing her faith would sustain her. Sue was born on Feb. 15, 1953, in Portland, Ore., and at 10 weeks old, was lovingly adopted by Walt and Jewel Pegg of Parkdale, Ore.
Sue attended Parkdale Elementary, Dee Primary, Wy'east High School, and was in the first class to graduate from the newly-built Hood River Valley High School in 1971. The following year, she attended Mt. Hood Community College, and then in July 1972, married her high school sweetheart, Gary Willis. This past July 2022, Sue and Gary joyfully celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary as friends and family gathered to express their love.
Sue's young life was filled with the love of her parents growing up on the family farm, harvesting pears and apples and even learning to drive a tractor. Sue had a great love and respect for her parents and the life lessons they taught her about the rewards of hard work and the value of kindness to others. As a teen, Sue was chosen to be a 1970 Hood River Valley Blossom Festival Princess, and the following year, as the first prom queen of Hood River Valley High School.
Sue's most important priority was her family. She and Gary were blessed with two children they adored. Robert Ryan Willis was born in 1975, and Marcie Melia Willis in 1977. Sue was a stay-at-home mom until her children started middle school, but she was very active in her children's lives, being a room-Mom, on various PTO committees, attending Pine Grove skate nights, and on the Wy'east local committee. She passed on to her children the value of kindness, honesty, hard work and a strong faith.
Sue was employed at GS Long (spray shed) from 1988-1993, at which time she began to work for the Hood River Co. Chamber of Commerce. Her most rewarding assignment was in 1994, when she coordinated the creation of the "Leadership For Youth" program, partnering with HRVHS and many local businesses to teach leadership skills to inspire, encourage and motivate Hood River youth. Sue's passion for this program enabled her to touch many lives with her upbeat personality, positive attitude, wisdom and encouragement to teens.
Sue also kept very involved with the Hood River community by her membership in Alpha Chi Sorority in the 1980s and the Orchard Lanes bowling league. Her most enjoyable hobby was her way of showing joy and emotion through music as a member of the Sweet Adelines singing group, where she was also part of the Quartet, "Girlz From the Hood."
Though Gary and Sue spent time traveling to many vacation destinations, when Gary introduced Sue to his old hunting community at Wallowa Lake, it became their most loved place to spend time. After many camping years at the lake, they purchased their retirement home in Lostine, Ore., and spent the past years building their friendships and church community there.
As a life-long member of the Hood River Church of Christ, Sue lived her life as a true example of a Christian believer who always made those around her feel special. Her kindness, honesty, generosity, humility and positive attitude are a great testimony to her strong faith in God. Sue was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a true friend who will be dearly missed but always remembered for her contagious smile that left a lasting impression on many hearts.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Walt and Jewel Pegg. She is survived by her husband, Gary; son, Ryan; daughter, Marcie Zorza (Kris); grandchildren, Makena and Kyla Zorza, and Blake, Grace and Tatum Willis; sister Sherry of Hermiston, Ore.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Please help us celebrate Sue's beautiful life on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. at Valley Christian Church, Hood River. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sue's memory can be made to Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness through Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
