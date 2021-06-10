Steven Jay Richardson of Ontario, Ore., passed away April 11, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho, after suffering a fall, and after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.
Steve had many passions, from literature, movies, and music — playing guitar and harmonica in local gigs with his band, Hot Rocks — to boxing, taekwondo, weightlifting, and hiking.
Steve was born in Hood River, Ore., on Aug. 17, 1951, to Marion Jane (Ryalls) and William (Bill) Richardson. One of Steve’s earliest passions was for track and cross country. Running for Hood River High, Steve placed fifth in the two-mile with a time of 9:59.6 as a sophomore in State Class 2-A Championships. He also ran cross country for Wy’east High School, running against legendary Steve Prefontaine at the state meet in 1968 and placing 70th. Steve’s family still jokes about what might have happened if only his coach hadn’t had a “no long hair” policy — Steve’s free spirit couldn’t abide by this rule and he quit the team.
Steve graduated from Hood River High School in 1969; he attended the University of Oregon in Eugene. On Dec. 24, 1971, he married Richelle (Ricki) Duckwall. Steve continued running, participating and placing in the Kollas-Cranmer Odell to Hood River July 4 runs. He had a number of jobs, from working at Paris Fair, to serving as one of the first fabric cutters when Jantzen set up business in Hood River, to his many years at Tallman Ladders, and, later, at Duckwall Fruit. Steve and Richelle were married 28 years. He loved his two daughters and delighted in their accomplishments and indulged their fancies, energetically taking up their schemes and games and even (as they realize now) their incredibly repetitive made-up songs. They remember with special fondness the summer camping trips and beach vacations. Steve’s free spirit and humor, his zest for life, and his avid reading and curiosity influenced all around him, particularly his two girls. His outgoing personality and gentle demeanor attracted many friendships.
In 2004, Steve married Margueritte Green of White Salmon, Wash. Steve later moved to Ontario, Ore.
Steve is survived by his daughters, Dr. Rebecca Richardson of Palo Alto, Calif., and Merrie Richardson and fiancé Dakota Waddell of Bowling Green, Ky.; brother Scott Richardson of Ontario, Ore.; several cousins; and Richelle and Margueritte.
A private memorial service is planned at Idlewilde Cemetery in June. Steve’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, friends near and far keep Steve in their thoughts, share any favorite memories, follow their doctors’ recommendations for cancer screening, and support local organizations including Hukari Animal Shelter, Hood River Adopt a Dog, and Hood River Shelter Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.