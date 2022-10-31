Steven Blaine Garrett's final chapter was penned by his passing on Oct. 7, 2022. He was born Feb. 15, 1952, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, to Robert Blaine and Dortha Lee Garrett. The Garrett family moved to The Dalles, Ore., in 1955 and Steve called The Dalles home for the next 67 years.
He graduated from The Dalles High school in 1970. The next year attended Mount Hood Community College to study journalism and play baseball. Baseball was intertwined into every part of his life, hobbies, and writings.
The year 1973 marked a major turning point in his life: After returning from a time away in Arkansas, Steve encountered the love of Jesus and began his walk with Him. Everything in his life from this point forward was done through a focus of bringing the love of Jesus to his community.
Steve and his high school sweetheart Jeanne Imig were married in 1975 in The Dalles, where they lived 47 happy years. He began his working career at Young’s Sporting Goods, then later owned and operated Shortstop Market. He went on to work at Northwest Aluminum until he joined the pastoral staff at The Dalles Christian Center, where he also served as principal of the K-12 school.
Steve enjoyed writing articles and sports reporting for The Dalles Chronicle. He loved to write about anything any chance he got. In 2001, he found his favorite place of employment at The Dalles High School as an educational assistant, most notably as the in-school suspension supervisor. It was there that he felt he made the most impact in the community. During that time, he was The Dalles High varsity softball coach from 2005-2017. That came after years of coaching for countless little league and traveling teams. After his retirement, he spent his time playing pickleball every chance he got, volunteering as local sports announcer, and spending quality time with his friends, children and grandchildren. He committed much of his retirement to his passion of writing.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Dottie Garrett. He is survived by his wife Jeanne; children Glory and Blake Roy, Katie Ortega, Melody and Chris Wilkins, Jonathan and Jocy, Lindy and Austin McDonald; brothers Gary and wife Kathy, Randy and wife Carol; beloved grandchildren Annelise, Adeline, Beau, Blaine, Aubrielle, Evan, Joel, Levi, Elliot, and Lucy.
He will be remembered for his storytelling, wisdom, contagious positivity, his heart for the downtrodden, and ever-smiling face.
