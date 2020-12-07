Steven Eric Annala, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 6, 2020, and was 72 years of age. Steve was born June 22, 1948, in Hood River, Ore., to Gene and Helen Annala. He grew up in Oak Grove and attended Hood River schools, graduating from Wy'east High School in 1966 and then from the University of Oregon in 1971.
Throughout life, he pursued several occupations, including circulation supervisor for the Hood River News and lately, caregiver with Hearts of Gold Caregivers.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sue Bryant. He is survived by his brother, Tim Annala (Bev), niece Amy Christensen (Keller), nephew Herbie Annala, (Dani), great-nephew Aatto Annala, great-niece Winnie Annala, brother-in-law, Steve Bryant, niece Molly Maier (Nick), nephew Joe Bryant and sons Donovan Annala and Sean Annala.
Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Hospice of the Gorge, American Cancer Society or Home at Last Humane Society, c/o Andersons Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
