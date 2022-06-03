Steve Hunt of The Dalles, Ore., after a short illness with Leukemia, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home. Steve was born April 11, 1950, in Portland, Ore. He grew up and attended school in Hood River and graduated from Hood River High School in 1968. He was a skilled mechanic at an early age. He worked at several auto dealerships in both Hood River and The Dalles, later owning his own shop, K & H Specialties in The Dalles, for many years.
He was a long-time member of The Fort Dalles Rodeo Association serving as both president and vice president. He was also a member of both Oregon Hunter’s Association and a lifetime member of Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Steve participated in several other organizations. He also raised cattle at his ranch on Cherry Heights.
His hobbies included, in his early years, Jeep Club in Hood River, fishing, and hunting with family and friends. His favorite hobby was elk hunting, which he enjoyed with many people. A wall tent and a good fire was the best for him. Steve enjoyed spending the holidays with his brother, sister in-law and all his family members.
Steve and Nan bought and worked at the WE 3 Deli in Dufur, Ore., where he enjoyed helping the customers and his friends. Some of Steve’s known nicknames were Stubby, PB, and Bro. He will be forever missed by all that knew him.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Alta Hunt, and what would have been his older brother, James. He is survived by Josh Hunt, son, of The Dalles; very long-time friend and partner, Nannette Stephenson; brother Warren (Rhonda) Hunt of Bend, Ore.; and many nieces, grand nieces, and nephews.
A private interment in Yakima, Wash., will be held. A celebration of life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Riders Club in The Dalles or local chapter of Oregon Hunters Association.
