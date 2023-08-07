Steve Gustafson was a warm, kind man who always had a silly pun at the ready. His positivity and gentle nature made him beloved by those who knew him. A man of many talents, Steve had a varied career, which included managing two medical clinics in Vancouver and incorporating his love of driving into being a courier. However, he is best known for his deep love of his family.
Family was by far his greatest joy and love. He and his first wife Michele had two children, Stephanie and Adam. He adored his mother (Ardis), siblings (Ed, Alice, Marie and Bill), in-laws (Natalie, Nate, Kathy and Barbara), two grandchildren (Mason and Ashlynn), his stepson (David) and too many cousins and extended family to list. Simply speaking about his grandchildren or sharing pictures would make him light up and their visits meant the world to him. Nothing made Steve happier than being around his family, talking about memories or making jokes. He fondly told stories of his time growing up in The Dalles, family farms in Dufur and the Gorge, and his various adventures. He had many entertaining tales, from traveling to Europe by boat as a young man, owning cows with the brand “moo” and even drinking from the birdbath as a child, leading to disastrous results!
Steve’s outlook on life, patience and steadiness lent him wisdom when asked for advice. Some of his greatest gifts to his children were teaching them to look for the good in other people, giving others the benefit of the doubt, and acceptance of whatever may come in life. Steve is fondly remembered for his sweet smile, generosity with his time, the warmth and love he shared with those around him, along with his easy-going nature. He is greatly missed.
He attended high school in The Dalles and college at Portland State University. He enjoyed classic cars, lighthouses, Mark Twain, steam engines, farm equipment, black and white movies, long drives in the countryside, American history, the Blazers and football on Sundays.
Steve passed away peacefully in his sleep in December 2022 at the age of 81. Family is gathering for a celebration of life in The Dalles in his memory on Aug. 13. He will be interred at St Peter’s Cemetery in The Dalles, Ore., next to his beloved mother and family.
