Stephen (Steve) B. Johnisee of Hood River passed away on May 12, 2021. Steve was born on Jan. 23, 1951, in Alton, Ill., to Harold (Hal) Johnisee and Alice Johnisee(Miller).
Steve is survived by wife, Judy Johnisee; daughter Jennifer Edling (husband Frank); daughter Michelle Gietl (husband Adam); grandchildren Jacob Edling, Joshua Edling-Peralta (husband Nick), and Amanda Edling; and siblings Charles (Chuck) and Madelyn (Maddy). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He is predeceased in death by his parents, Harold and Alice, sister Louise and sister Linda.
Steve was loved by so many people. He had a significant impact on many lives. He was a simple man of few words but his heart was full of love.
A service of committal is planned for 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 at Idlewilde Cemetery (950 Tucker Road, Hood River, Oregon 97031).
Family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society and sent care of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
