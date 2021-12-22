Steffanie Carter 67, of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Dec. 15, 2021, after a battle with COPD. Steffanie was born in Culver City, Calif. She lived with her grandmother and grandfather in Southern California until they relocated to The Dalles, where she graduated high school. She returned to Southern California as a young woman and had fond memories of cruising Sunset Boulevard. Steffanie eventually returned to The Dalles to care for her grandmother in the last years of her life. One of Steffanie’s accomplishments she was most proud of was owning a bookkeeping business in Newport, Calif. Steffanie was involved in Rainbow Girls and Campfire as a young woman.
Steffanie loved collecting rocks, appreciating the beauty of nature, eagle watching, playing video poker with her friends, and warm, sunny weather. Steffanie was excited about the little things and wanted to share that excitement with others. Her family was accustomed to hearing from her at 2 a.m. to be told to “go look at the moon or stars”. Steffanie loved animals; her last furry companion was a Pomeranian named Mister, a big change from the German Shepherds she had over the last 15 years. Anyone who knew Steffanie was familiar with her spunk, and ornery glint in her eye. She almost always had something to say, and wasn’t afraid to say it. It usually came with a lot of colorful language.
After Steffanie’s husband passed away she was alone, she did not like to be alone. She forged a deep friendship with Penny Hardisty, who helped her tremendously over the last three years, and Paula Fassee, lifelong friend of Steffanie’s who opened her house in the last few months of her life to hold her hand through the darkness. Steffanie’s family is forever grateful to both of these women for their love, acceptance and friendship.
Steffanie was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Donald Carter. Steffanie is survived by her daughter Shanon (Daniel) Saldivar; her son Joshua (Remy) Carter; her grandchildren Electra Wickersheim, Scarlet Saldivar and Sheldon Carter; mother-in-law Phyllis Carter; and her brothers- and sisters-in-law Mark and Sandy Carter, and Roxanne and Jeff Ringer, along with nieces and nephews.
The family will be holding a celebration of life this spring, complete with music from Metallica, Bob Segar, and Cher. Refreshments will be some of Steffanie’s favorites, FireBall shots, chocolate, and spaghetti.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
