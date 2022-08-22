Stanley "Stan" Robert Kiser was born July 21, 1948, to Robert and Gladys (Jeri) Kiser in The Dalles, Ore. Stan graduated from Wahtonka High School in 1966 and later earned a degree in Forestry from Mt. Hood Community College. He retired from the US Forest Service after dedicating 32 years of service. He was stationed in Washington, Idaho and Oregon, where he ended his career as a law enforcement officer.
Working for the Forest Service offered Stan many outdoor adventures, which he had always dreamed about as a young child while watching the Lassie TV series. He developed many lifelong friendships during his career. Stan was an avid collector of guns, knives, and military memorabilia. He loved displaying his collection at various gun shows and enjoyed sharing his extraordinary knowledge of history, especially world war related topics. He donated several articles of his collection to various museums.
Stan passed away on Aug. 10, 2022. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and brother. He is survived by his wife Charlotte; son Steven; stepdaughters Danielle (Mitch) and Sonya (Brian); grandchildren Kari, Jennie, Britney, Jarred, Justin, Elliot, Bryson, and Ian; his sister Karen (Robert); and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
Stan was proceeded in death by his loving parents, Robert Vernon Kiser and Gladys Jeraldine Kiser of The Dalles.
“The mountains are calling, and I must go.” — John Muir
