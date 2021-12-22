Sister Beverly Miller, SNJM, 86, died Dec. 10, 2021, in Lake Oswego, Ore. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
Daughter of Clarence and Eleanor Frazier Miller, Beverly was born April 27, 1935, and attended high school in The Dalles, Ore., but finished in Los Angeles. After graduation, she obtained her nursing degree, returned to Oregon, and entered the Holy Names Sisters.
Her nursing assignments included Christie School and the Sisters’ Care Center at Marylhurst. She later cared for severely handicapped children at Marylhurst Kerr Center facility. In 1977, she was named Provincial Director of the Oregon Holy Names. Following this, she worked with handicapped children in a pilot project that changed the focus of care from institutional care to family-style group living. She then became a medical transcriptionist. She retired to The Dalles, relishing the Central Oregon beauty she so dearly loved. In 2017, she relocated to Marylhurst.
A woman with a welcoming personality, Sister Beverly was gifted with a wonderful sense of humor, a storyteller’s myriad stories, and a gracious generosity.
A Sister for 62 years, Sister Beverly is survived by her sister Carrol Swanson, her nephews, and members of her religious community. Remembrances may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Names, PO Box 398, Marylhurst, OR 97036, or online at www.snjmusontario.org/donate.
