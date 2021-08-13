Shirley Rose Nelson passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2021. She was 83 years old, born to Fredrick and Sylvia Nelson in Hood River on Sept. 13, 1937.
She attended school in Odell and graduated from Wy'east high school, where she met her future husband, James Arbuckle.
Shirley loved the outdoors and photography. She worked at Mt. Hood Meadows, the Forest Service and on the Columbia Gorge sternwheeler. She won many ribbons at the county fair for her photography.
Shirley is survived by her brother Ernest Nelson; her sisters Edith Dey and Lynda Clark; her children James Arbuckle Jr., Russel Arbuckle, and Christy Moreau; her nieces and nephews Marva, Shawna, Jeff, Larry, Mikel, Sherry, Larry (buddy); grandchildren Thomas, Steven, Elissa, Olga, Ere is, Lourdes, and Nelson; and all of her extended family and friends.
