Shirley Rose Nelson passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2021. She was 83 years old, born to Fredrick and Sylvia Nelson in Hood River on Sept. 13, 1937.

She attended school in Odell and graduated from Wy'east high school, where she met her future husband, James Arbuckle.

Shirley loved the outdoors and photography. She worked at Mt. Hood Meadows, the Forest Service and on the Columbia Gorge sternwheeler. She won many ribbons at the county fair for her photography.

Shirley is survived by her brother Ernest Nelson; her sisters Edith Dey and Lynda Clark; her children James Arbuckle Jr., Russel Arbuckle, and Christy Moreau; her nieces and nephews Marva, Shawna, Jeff, Larry, Mikel, Sherry, Larry (buddy); grandchildren Thomas, Steven, Elissa, Olga, Ere is, Lourdes, and Nelson; and all of her extended family and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.