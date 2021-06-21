Shirley Aileen Ekker was born on Jan. 5, 1928, in Pine Grove, Ore. She was the youngest of five and she was born to Tom and Pearl Eby Lee.
Shirley lived in Hood River all her life and married Ted S. Ekker on Dec. 19, 1948. They had two children, Patricia Lee and Jerry Martin, who were both born at Hood River Memorial Hospital. They were married for almost 60 years before Ted’s passing on July 27, 2008.
Shirley attended Oregon State University (OSU) and loved sharing stories from her time living in a fraternity when the men on campus were shipped off to war. Shirley valued education and felt very proud of her time at OSU.
Shirley was a dedicated volunteer to the Hood River community, helping with the annual American Red Cross blood drive for more than 25 years and was a volunteer at the Hood River Memorial Hospital. Shirley took great pride in her volunteer work over the years; she was on the Hood River county planning commission and then elected to be a county commissioner. She was also appointed to the LCDC commission where she was focused on preserving Oregon’s farmland, protecting our forests, and maintaining the livability of all Oregonians.
Shirley was honored in 2001 with a Woman of Distinction award by Soroptimist. She was honored for her service to the community over the years. Shirley was chosen for the award for her work in economic and social development and for her “long list of accomplishments” ranging from politics to agriculture. Shirley was the first woman to serve as a Hood River County Commissioner and was admired for her vision in the development of the Hood River Valley.
Shirley and Ted purchased her parent’s pear and cherry orchard in 1957 when Tom and Pearl wanted to retire to the coast. Over time, four of the adjacent neighbors asked him to lease or buy their acreage. They farmed for many years.
Shirley enjoyed doing many activities with Ted and their friends and family. They also enjoyed traveling to Alaska to spend time with her sister and family in Juneau and Gustavus, Alaska, and loved fishing for salmon and halibut when her son and daughter-in-law lived there for seven years.
Shirley loved her family and took immense pride in her children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, and nephews. She skied, bowled, golfed, camped and helped her children with various projects, especially helping her son and daughter-in-law build their “real log” home. Shirley was beloved by so many people and was an important part of the Hood River Community.
Shirley is survived by her son Jerry Martin Ekker and his wife Jannine Tveidt Ekker of Hood River; granddaughters Kristin Williams, husband Brian and son Silas of Southern California and Tifanie Lumm of Lake Oswego; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ted S. Ekker; her sisters Virginia “Deed” Vierthaler and Peggy Mulligan of Juneau, and Ely Nolan of Tillamook, Ore.; brother Tommy Lee of Hood River; and her daughter Patricia Lumm.
Shirley loved living in Hood River and watching Mount Hood change every season throughout the years. At her request, no funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Red Cross. Contributions can be sent to Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
