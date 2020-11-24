Shirley Marie Bolden, born Jan. 12, 1934, in Hood River, Ore., passed away in Lubbock, Texas, on Nov. 3, 2020, at 86 years of age.
She was born to Linn Sr. and Catherine Winans. In succeeding years, Shirley was joined by sister Rita and brothers David and Linn Jr.
The family lived on the Winans homestead in the Hood River Valley. Her schooling started at the rural Dee Grade School and finished high school in the first graduating class of Wy’east High School in 1952.
Further education was obtained at Oregon State College (now OSU) and Northwestern School of Commerce. After working at an accounting firm in Hood River, she worked for the family business, Winans Logging Company.
In July of 1970, Shirley had an opportunity to move to Levelland, Texas to enroll at South Plains Jr. College. In 1971 she enrolled for a three-year course at Lubbock Christian University which led to a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.
Shirley and Neal Bolden were married in 1975 at the Cactus Drive Church of Christ. She taught at Capitol Elementary School in Levelland for 10 years before taking early retirement. Neal retired in 1984 after 40 years with Amoco Production Company. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling and researching their family genealogies. In their later years, they moved to Lubbock to live in a retirement facility.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Rita; brothers David and Linn; and stepchildren Richard, Doug, David and Rebecca. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal, and her parents, Linn Sr. and Catherine.
A graveside service was held Nov. 10 in Lubbock. Donations in remembrance of Shirley may be made to Sunset Church of Christ, Lubbock; Resthaven Funeral Home was in charge of the service.
