Sharon Webster Harvey Anderson was born in Manhattan, N.Y., on Oct. 5, 1935, to Leroy Kingsley Webster and Mary Olive Mason Webster. Sharon’s family moved from New York to Kentucky and then Washington, before settling in Hood River, Ore., in 1943.
Sharon attended Pine Grove Elementary School, Hood River High School, and the newly built Wy’east High School. Sharon participated in dance and cheerleading while in high school. She organized events, including a memorable barn dance. One friend rode his horse from Parkdale to Pine Grove to attend that dance!
Sharon later attended BYU, where she met her first husband, Ray Merwin Harvey. Together, Sharon and Ray had four children: Kirk Mason, Cynthia (nka Cynthia Cardinelle), Michele, and Shannon (nka Shannon Crosby). After briefly living in Hood River, they settled in the Bay Area of Northern California.
Both she and Ray loved the outdoors, whether it was car camping throughout the Western United States, backpacking through Yosemite, the Santa Cruz mountains, or the Cascades; their children’s family memories are filled with outdoor activities. Sharon loved to plan and attend events, public speaking, dancing and singing, and participating in theater. She was involved in Boy Scouts as a den mother and in Camp Fire as both a Blue Bird and Camp Fire leader and was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints throughout her life, holding many callings, including girls’ camp, where she was known and loved as “Mother Nature.”
Sharon and Ray lived in California from 1957 until their retirement in 1998. Upon retirement, they returned to their beloved Hood River Valley. Sharon quickly rekindled old friendships and made new ones. She spearheaded an effort to restore the town clock at the corner of Third and State streets. This clock brought back memories from her childhood as a meeting place for her and her school friends. She helped to organize a fundraising event for a museum located at The Fruit Company which is dedicated to the orchard industry in the Hood River Valley.
During her later days in Hood River, she survived cancer and cared for Ray who had become ill with Alzheimer’s. They later relocated to Utah where they could be closer to family members who could help with Ray’s care.
After the death of Ray, Sharon married Alvin Sven Anderson. Sharon and Al loved to travel. They traveled, to Branson, Mo., Hawaii, the Mediterranean, Australia, New Zealand, and to Mexico. Al was the perfect companion to Sharon as his love of social outings was on par with hers.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and three of her siblings (Scott, Wayne and Adah). She is survived by her sister Gayle Sims, her husband Al, her children, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many.
Sharon died peacefully on Aug. 20, 2021, at her home in Holladay, Utah.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Salt Lake Olympus Stake Center with a viewing one hour prior to the services. For friends and family members who cannot be there in person, the services will be streamed via Zoom at 10 a.m. MST. She will be interred at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, Salt Lake City, Utah.
