Sharleen Jane Roberson left this world suddenly and unexpectedly March 10, 2022, and was surrounded by her family until the moment of her passing. Born in Long Beach, Calif., on March 26, 1941, Sharleen spent much of her childhood and early adulthood overseas. Sharleen met new experiences and ideas through a lens of love and understanding, which made her an incredible person — those who knew her as a mother, wife and a friend were, indeed, very lucky.
In 1961, while living in Japan, Sharleen met her husband James B. Roberson, who was serving as a Navy pilot at the time. The two wed and had their first child, Lisa, in 1963, and lived in Japan until 1964, when they to White Salmon, Wash., and had their second child, Brian, the following year.
Sharleen and Jim were married for 17 years and raised their two children in White Salmon. Sharleen valued family and friends above everything else in life, maintaining that friendships were to be treasured, protected and nurtured. She was always game for a weekend get-away, a night out or perhaps a European adventure. Sharleen was the friend you wanted in your corner and the one you could always count on. As a mother, Sharleen was simply the best you could ever hope to have. She was a consistent source of never-ending love and support and was kind to a degree that is rare. She was your champion, a shoulder to cry or lean on and was always at the ready with a smile or laugh to make everything okay.
Sharleen is survived by daughter Lisa Doslu, son Brian Roberson, three grandchildren, Ashley, Aya and Austin, and a great-grandchild, Jeremiah.
Above all, Sharleen put a generous amount of love toward the people in her life and in the hours before her death, those closest to her shone that very love right back to her. Although she expressed the desire for loved ones to “have a party” when she passed, those who loved her will never be the same without her in the world. She will forever be deeply missed.
