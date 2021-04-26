Sara “Lilly” Elizabeth Ellsworth was born Jan. 23, 1953, in Washington to her parents John and Sara Campbell. She passed away from stage 4 lung cancer on April 17, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore., which is where she spent the majority of her life with her loving lifelong partner Chester Hall.
Lilly lived a very full life with lots of friends and family by her side. She is now resting in heaven with her parents, her sister Elizabeth (Betty) Morris, her brother John Campbell Jr., and her son-in-law Timothy Boyette.
Lilly is survived by her partner Chester Hall, and her children Shannon Boyette and Jerry Billings, and his wife Kirsten Pauling. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kayla Grier, Kayla’s husband Mathew Grier, Allyson Wickerham, Allyson’s fiancé Austin Granville, David Billings, Madison Billings, Alexander Billings, and Jesse Billings, and her great-grandchildren Kaylee Grier, Johnmicheal Grier, Lillyanna Grier, Jenson Grier, Layke Grier, Addison Granville, and Amelia Granville.
Lilly will also be survived by her very long list of friends and close community members, Ruth Beedie, who was Lilly’s very best friend and her daughter Robin Haberman were like family to Lilly and helped take care of her in her final months. Lilly was also close with her recovery community and the many sponsees she gained over the years, as well as her church community who helped her keep her faith throughout many triumphs.
Lilly loved to do arts and crafts, especially with her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed going to her Tops meetings, and she cherished going to Rockaway Beach. Lilly also enjoyed making flower arrangements of all kinds, and Lilly spent many years looking for the perfect wildflowers, which also meant that anyone who knew her well knew that she'd make you stop on the side of the road for her to hop out and grab that perfect flower.
Lilly Ellsworth will be immensely missed by her partner Chester hall, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her very long list of family like friends. Flowers, donations, and condolences can be offered to Chester Hall, and her children Shannon Boyette, and Jerry Billings.
"You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide and though we cannot see you, you're always at our side."
Services are planned for 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
