Sandra “Sandy” Hammond died peacefully at home on May 25, 2021.
Sandy was born April 12, 1942, to Walton and Edna Lynch in Prineville, Ore. She followed her lifelong love of music to the University of Oregon. After graduating, she moved to The Dalles to teach music throughout the grade schools. Shortly after arriving, she met her husband Phil; they married April 19, 1969.
She was active in the community through groups at Calvary Baptist Church, Cascade Singers, P.E.O., Scouting, Chamber of Commerce and theater productions. She continued many similar activities when she and Phil moved to Mesa, Ariz., in 2003 to explore the Southwest together.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marilyn. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Phil; her son Dale (Kari) of Spokane, Wash.; grandchildren Alexandra, Elliot and Oliver; and her nieces and nephews.
A memorial service led by her former pastor, Jim Bull, will take place at Calvary Baptist Church in The Dalles on Saturday, June 12 at 11 am. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in her memory to Whitworth University (Spokane, Wash., 99251) or the charity of your choice.
