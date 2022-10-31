Taefu Samoauatasi Taisi Heka Jr., who was known by his loved ones, friends, and cohorts as Sam and or Sammie, age 51, formerly of the Bay Area (San Francisco, Calif.) as well as The Dalles, Ore., passed away Oct. 15, 2022., in Kent, Wash., doing and working with what he loved, asphalt. Sam was born in American Samoa on Oct. 18, 1970. Sam is a graduate of McAteer (J. Eugene) High School (1989 Calif.). After graduation, it was per his mother's request to stay close to home and honor their religious seventh day Sabbath, that Sam made a choice to turn down a sports scholarship to UCLA. Sam went on to pursue another path in education with Chabot College.
In 1992, Sam took on the most challenging, but rewarding job a man can have: He became a father for the first time. Soon Sam found himself with four very handsome mini-mes. Sam loved all his boys, with his main focus now on the youngest of the four, Alo Dawson.
While he had a dormant, dragon-like disposition, those who captured his heart knew Sam to be kind, empathetic and generous. He was his mother's gentle giant.
Sam is preceded in death by his sister, Alao L. Heka, and grandmother Valelia Auva'a A'eau Su'a Matiseni. He is survived by his parents, Mr. Taliaoa Taisi Heka and Mrs. Fa'atamali'i Su'a Matiseni; four sons, (Daniel, Matthew, Moises and Alo); four honorary brothers (2 adopted cousins Tui Tago and Su'a Fa'aiu, brother-in-law James Steele, and Uncle Joseph); five sisters, and several loving nephews and nieces. Letters of endearment and or floral arrangements may be sent to: Mr. & Mrs. Heka, c/o Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles, OR 97058.
Services will be Nov. 3-4. A family viewing will be held at Spencer, Libby and Powell gathering hall Nov. 3 from noon to 2 p.m., with eulogy and testimonials 2-3:30 p.m. A reception will follow with a slide show and meet and greet at the Civic Center. On Nov. 4, service time and eulogy will be from 10 a.m. until noon; burial will be 1-2 p.m. with a formal reception to follow at 2 p.m. at the Civic Center, second floor (elevator available for handicap and elderly) for a final farewell.
Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
