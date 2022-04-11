Virginia Ruth Medhaug, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, was born in Waynesville, N.C., on Nov. 1, 1929, to Frank Jesse Warlick and Molly Norman Warlick. She was the oldest of seven siblings. David followed, then Susan, Jean, Daniel, Frank and Steven. She grew up surrounded by many relatives who lived nearby.
When she was 19 years old the family moved to Umatilla, Ore. She had two young boys at that time, Tom and Dan. Later came Joy, Debbie, Michael and Mary. In 1954, the family moved to Hood River, Ore., where she met Lars Edward Medhaug. They were married on May 5, 1962. He remained a dedicated and loving husband for 60 years, and a father figure to her children to this day.
Ruth was the indomitable matriarch of a large family including six biological children, two stepdaughters and three stepsons, 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. She was a lifeline to many of her children and grandchildren during difficult periods of their lives and influential in guiding several to the Lord. Ruth had a strong work ethic. She was rarely idle and efficient in all that she did. She worked many years as a waitress, managed several apartment complexes, and ultimately became the manager of Creekside Retirement home in Beaverton, Ore., and then Beaverton Lodge Retirement Home. This required much organizational skill, diplomacy, and intelligence, all which she handled with grace and dignity. Ed was also a vital part of the job.
When they retired they moved to Elgin, Ore., where they had a small farm and house. She was free to live her passion of gardening, tended a few farm animals, did copious amounts of canning, and enjoyed her grandchildren. She was very active in the local Baptist Church, always ministering in some capacity. She had a big heart and a steadfast love of the Lord. Everyone who met her was impacted by her generosity. When they could no longer manage the farm work, they moved to The Dalles, Ore. Their son Tom and his wife Dawn were a constant source of support to them.
Ruth and Ed’s last place of residence was in Alexandria, La., where they were close to her youngest son, Michael. It was here that she took ill and her time on earth was coming to an end. Her beloved husband Ed, son Michael and his wife Jere, daughter Debbie and stepdaughter Darlene lovingly ministered to her for the last several days of her life. She died quietly and peacefully in her sleep. There will never be another one like her.
Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Friday, April 15 at Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, with a reception to follow. Graveside committal service with vault interment will be at Idlewilde Cemetery of Hood River.
Please do not send flowers. You can honor her by planting a tree or shrub if you feel so inclined.
