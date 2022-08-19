Ruth Janelle DeVore was born in Birmingham, Ala., on July 27, 1939. She passed away in Medford, Ore., on Aug. 22, 2022.
Ruth cherished her southern heritage and embraced it throughout her life. Her family moved from rural Mississippi to Los Angeles, Calif., in 1954, where Ruth met and married Larry DeVore. They later moved north to Gilroy, Calif., where they raised three daughters: Carol, Joan, and Deanna.
Throughout her time in Gilroy, Ruth was executive secretary to the superintendent of Gilroy Unified School District, a job she loved and excelled at. She was also very involved in the Title IX movement, feeling very passionate about equal rights.
The DeVore's were members of the First Baptist Church of Gilroy for more than 20 years, where Ruth played both organ and piano. She utilized her musical skill throughout her life, playing in churches, weddings, funerals, baseball games, and the keyboard side of accordions. She was always happy to answer the call to serve with a laugh and a smile!
Ruth began her career with United Telephone after moving to southern Oregon in 1978. She advanced from executive secretary to head of revenues in Hood River, Ore., by 1986. She was devoted to her job and extremely proud of how far her hard work and tenacity took her.
Ruth loved to spend time with family and friends, sharing many homecooked meals, camping trips, stunningly loud domino games, and a huge amount of laughter. She was a talented quilter, cross-stitcher, and published author. She loved to travel, and her enthusiasm and zest for life was infectious. She was wise, strong, and devoted to those she loved. She will be greatly missed, and though her passing leaves a huge void, we continue to hear her laugh echo through our memories.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents Delbert and Elma Rider and brother Stanley Rider. She is survived by her brother Larry (Doreta) Rider, White City, Ore.; sister Carolyn (Chito) Santos, Banning, Calif.; and her three daughters: Carol Orsetti and Jo Schermerhorn, both of Vancouver, Wash., and Deanna DeVore (Mark Laurance), Parkdale, Ore. Also surviving is her beloved nephew David Rider, White City; many nieces and nephews; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She was deeply loved and cared for in her final years by Fred and Leslie Corona, Gresham, Ore., her devoted grandson and his wife.
Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 at Perl Funeral Home in Medford. There will be a viewing at noon, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Planned Parenthood, an organization very dear to Ruth's heart.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.