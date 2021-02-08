On Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, Ruth Ellen Caekaert, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister and friend to many, joined our Lord.
Ruth, 85, went to her heavenly home after a two-week battle with COVID pneumonia. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God gave her peace. Ruth was born to the late Ruskin and Ruth Mary Golden in Miles City, Mont., on Dec. 12, 1935. She married the love of her life, George Caekaert, of Billings, Mont., on Oct. 2, 1955.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruskin and Ruth Mary Golden; a brother, Mike Golden; a sister, Leta Dell; granddaughter, Angel Diane; and her husband, George Caekaert, of 48 and a half years.
She is survived by her children, Karry Hill and husband Dan of Argyle, Texas, and Khaki (KC) Caekaert and wife Sherry of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren Honey Cotton and Husband Micheal of Canton, Texas, and Steven Magers, Phillip Caekaert and fiancée Kelly Tomlinson, and Kathryn Caekaert, all of Dallas; grandson Patrick Hill and wife Constance; and great-grandchildren Angel, Alec and Aric Magers and Haley Deland of Garland, Texas; brothers Ruskin (Bill) Golden and wife Mary of Sioux City, Iowa, and Frank Golden and wife Marlene of Billings, Mont.; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles and cousins.
She loved traveling, gardening, puzzles and reading, and China painting. She received a degree in nursing after high school and at the age of 50 went to work and studied to achieve her child education degree. She was a stay-at-home army mom and then grandma. She worked at Bethel Lutheran Early Childhood Center for 10 years and was a member of Peace Lutheran in Garland, then Tree of Life Lutheran also in Garland. Later, she moved to Dufur, Ore., and lived with her cousin, Pat Roberts, for 13 years. They shared a lot of laughs together, along with many other fun activities. Mom had finally decided to come home to Texas in November 2020. I only wish we could have had her for a little longer. Her faith was amazing and unshakable. Her smile could melt your heart.
She will be missed by her family and many, many friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to breast cancer research.
There are currently no funeral plans due to COVID. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers as we continue to grieve the loss of Ruth.
