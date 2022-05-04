Russell A. Smith, born June 1933, grew up on a little fruit farm west of Odell, Ore., with his parents, Elzie and Nellie Smith. He attended Odell schools, first to 12th grades, graduated with the class of 1951, and worked many summer jobs including Dittbenner’s Store, Apple Growers’ Association, Weber Brothers, and Oregon Lumber Company.
In 1953, Russ was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served at Fort Ord, Calif., and Fort Buckner, Okinawa.
He married Lois Kegley, of Hood River, Ore., and they embarked on a higher education at Portland State University in Portland, Ore., and Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore.
After graduation in 1960, he worked for Crown Zellerbach Corporation at Camas, Wash., and Port Townsend, Wash., for 14 years as an industrial engineer. Then, returning to Oregon, he worked for the State of Oregon, in Salem, as an Appraisal Engineer, for another 20 years, retiring in 1994 at the age of 62.
He and Lois raised their four children, Carmella, Rosalyn, Melody and Allison. And now the family includes three sons-in-law, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Russ and Lois returned to Hood River for 26 years of retirement and lots of time for his hobby of antique cars. He has a 1927 Chevrolet on display at WAAAM. Together they attended many regional meets with his 1931 Model A which he restored in 1962-1963.
He is cherished as a man living intentionally with absolute honesty, thoughtful unselfishness, and great love for his family. He died April 2, 2022, at 88 years of age. His celebration of life will be May 21 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 22nd and Belmont, Hood River.
