Russell Allen Minkler was born Dec. 20, 1953, and adopted by Kenneth Russell Minkler and Edna Lee Minkler. He passed away on Oct. 16, 2021, within the company of his family and close friends. He is preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived his brother Douglas Minkler and his sister Ada Hollenbeck; nephews Kenneth Minkler, Morgan Hollenbeck, and Sydnee Hollenbeck; and several great-nieces and nephews. Russ was a lifelong resident of The Dalles, Ore., and had several jobs including his long-time job working for Larry Lange as a landscaper, along with also having his own business.
We will be a scattering his ashes at Lost Lake Resort on Saturday, July 30. We will be meeting at the boat house across from the store at 2 p.m. if anyone would like to join his family and friends. On Sunday, July 31 there will a celebration of his life at Zim Brau Haus, 304 E. Second St., The Dalles, from 1-3 p.m.
