Russell Charles Barker, age 42, was born March 25, 1980, in The Dalles, Ore. He passed away on May 23, 2022. He is survived by his son, Andrew Russell Barker, parents Larry Charles Barker and Susan Marie Barker (Struck) of The Dalles, two brothers, Jesse Allan Barker and Travis O’Neal Barker and one niece, Heavyn Leanne Barker, all of The Dalles; grandparent Carol Newcomb of Cornelius, Ore.; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins, as well as many, many friends. He also leaves behind girlfriend Nicole Wilkin of The Dalles.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Mervin Barker, Ted Struck and Bertie (Knotson) Vanover.
A viewing will be held at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, on Thursday, June 2 from 1-4 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Covenant Christian Church, 2630 E. 18th St., The Dalles, on Saturday, June 4 at 1 p.m., officiated by Brett Hartley. A potluck celebration of life will immediately follow the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.