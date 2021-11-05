Roy Samuel Allen, Age 66, of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on Oct. 12, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.
Roy, more commonly known as Sam, was born in Hood River, Ore., on July 18, 1955, to Leonard Allen and Ida (nee Burris) Teel. He was raised in the Columbia River Gorge area and graduated Stevenson High School in 1973. He played sports such as football and basketball. After high school, he joined the Army and after discharge returned t the Gorge. He began a long career as a logger topping trees and tending hook.
Sam married Connie Kennedy in 1978 and had three children, although they later divorced.
Sam enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping as well as watching many different sports.
Sam is survived by his three children, Michael (Sasha) Allen of Eugene, Jennifer Allen of Eugene, and Nellie Allen of Fort Worth, Texas; four grandchildren, Brandon, Penelope, Maddoc, and Ren; siblings Ronald (Elaine) Allen of Goldendale, Ore., Tommy Allen of White Salmon, Wash., Elizabeth Allen of Bingen, Wash., Ray Teel of Vancouver, Wash., and Warren Teel of Carson, Wash. He is preceded in death by his father Leonard Allen, mother Ida Teel, stepfather Walter Teel, stepbrother Allen Teel and sisters Myrtle Richardson and Linda Allen.
The family will bury his ashes on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Klickitat County Cemetery No. 1 (more commonly known as the Snowden Cemetery), White Salmon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.