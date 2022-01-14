On Dec. 3, 2021, the world lost a very bright light, as Roxene Dee (Sarvela) Woods, devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and faithful friend, passed amongst family at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore.
Roxene was born on Feb. 28, 1943, in Portland, Ore. She was the third of four children born to Eino and Edna (Stenman) Sarvela. At the time of her birth, the family — her mother, father and two older brothers, Ron and Bob — were temporarily living in a tent. A short time later, they moved into a home on S.E Kelly Ave. in Portland. At about the time Roxene was 4 years of age (shortly after World War II), the family moved to Hockinson, Wash., and then to property her folks had purchased on Finn Hill. In 1950, they welcomed a new member to the family, when sister Marian Bower (Sarvela) was born. They moved to Idaho Falls in 1956, where her father worked for the Atomic Energy Company. Her family returned to their property on Finn Hill, Hockinson, in 1959, where Roxene graduated from Battleground High School in 1961.
In December of 1961, she married Harold “Frank” McNeel, with whom she brought four children into the world, Chris, Monique, Rene and Jennifer. During the formative years of their children’s lives, they resided in Hazel Dell, Olympia, Vancouver, Battleground, and Lyle, Wash. A few years after her divorce to Frank in 1984, Roxene met, and went on to marry, Keith Woods, with whom she happily lived out the rest of her days.
Roxene first worked as a seamstress for Jantzen, a swimwear company, in Portland, before opening the family’s first store, the “Battleground Minute Mart.” During the majority of Roxene’s adult life, she was a business entrepreneur, owning and operating four stores throughout Washington and Oregon, including the Lyle Merc, Odell Market and later, the Murdock Mini Mart with her husband, Keith.
After retiring from her work, Roxene concentrated on that which was dearest to her heart, her family. Her joy increased as each grandchild arrived. She was filled with pride at the accomplishments of her family, always offering unconditional love, support, sympathy, and motivation to succeed. She helped to instill a strong sense of family into her immediate and extended family which has been carried throughout the generations.
Roxene will always be remembered for being a true blue “hippie,” in the moderate sense, and instilling in her children and grandchildren the value of seeking truth, adventure, and knowledge, and always showing compassion and tolerance for all. She spent countless hours visiting with them about almost everything imaginable, always with an open and curious mind. Roxene was also a talented artist, and received awards for many of her paintings.
Roxene is survived by her husband of 33 years, Keith Woods (Lyle); her siblings, Bob (Penny) Sarvela (Hockinson), Ron (Lucille) Sarvela (Hockinson) and Marian Bower (Woodland, Wash.; her son Christopher (Andrea) McNeel (The Dalles, Ore.); step-children Kevin Woods (Dallesport, Wash.) and Kurt Woods (Battle Ground); and sons-in-law Scott Myers (Lyle), Jeff Heldstab (The Dalles), and Bobby Smith (Appleton, Wash.). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, who were the joy of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three daughters, Rene Smith, Monique Myers and Jennifer Heldstab.
Roxene was cherished in life, and has left an indelible mark in almost everyone who had the honor of meeting and being part of her life. A graveside ceremony will be scheduled in the spring of 2022; details will be shared in a future announcement. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cancer Society of America.
