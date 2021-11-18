Rowdy Koster, age 57 went to be with Jesus on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Rowdy was a loving husband, father and papa to his three grandbuddies. He loved Jesus, his family and his friends. He was loved by so many.
Rowdy loved fishing and playing board games with his family, but his favorite thing was telling jokes and playing practical jokes on people. He always said his favorite holiday was April Fool’s Day.
Rowdy was born in White Salmon, Wash., to Bobby and DeLinda Koster. He was married to Mary Koster for almost 37 years. He was preceded in death by his dad, Bobby. He is survived by his wife, Mary Koster, sons Kirk Koster (Terah) and Hunter Koster, grandbuddies, Malachi, Roman and Ashton, and his mom DeLinda Koster.
Visitation was held at Stratford Heights Church of God, Middletown, Ohio, on Nov. 7, with a memorial service following.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.