Ross Kermit Hucke loved God, the Coast Guard, his family and his beloved dog, DannyBoy.
Ross was born in Portland, Ore., on May 16, 1938, and ironically, 83 years later, he passed away in Portland on Aug. 19, 2021.
Ross was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Ruth Hucke and sister, Teddi (Hucke) Eads.
Ross is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah; brother, William “Bill” (and Franki) Hucke; two sons, Michael (and Julie) Hucke and Scott (and Leanne) Hucke; nephew, Craig (and Sandy) Aird; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
For 30 years, Ross enjoyed teaching U.S. History and geography at The Dalles Junior High School in The Dalles, Ore. In addition to teaching, Ross enjoyed coaching and working with the talented and gifted programs. Outside of school, Ross worked enthusiastically with the Boy Scouts of America. He took much pride in watching and being a part of young men becoming Eagle Scouts, especially his son, Michael.
Ross had a variety of interests and hobbies; among them are camping, traveling, riding motorcycles, target practice, hunting, geocaching and his model railroading. There are many happy memories of being a part of St. Paul’s with family and friends.
Services are planned for Ross as follows: A military committal service at Willamette National Cemetery of Portland, with honors by the United States Coast Guard, is planned for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14. A celebration of his life will be held at a date yet to be determined at The Historic St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, where he and Deborah were married.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
