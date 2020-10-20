Rosalie Conner Cornell Colbert died Oct. 5, 2020, at Flagstone Senior Living in The Dalles, Ore. She was 95.
Born in Richmond, Va., on Nov. 28, 1924, and brought up in Huntington, W.Va., by William and Mamie (Adkins) Conner, Rosalie attended Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and graduated from Huntington High School. She married Charles D. Cornell in 1944, and following World War II, they relocated to Portland. In the 1950s, Rosalie worked as an assembler at Iron Fireman.
Rosalie’s surviving children are Judith Cornell and Bill (Cathy) Cornell, all of Green Valley, Ariz., and Naomi (Dan) McMahon of The Dalles. Surviving grandchildren include Emily, Erin, John, Michael, Samantha, Tanya, and Tiffany, and great-grandchildren Ailee Rose, Amber, April, and Brady.
She was preceded in death by her son, Phillip, in 2019, and a grandson, David Cornell, in 2016.
Upon learning of Rosalie’s death, a nephew, Tim Arnold, wrote: “Last I saw her was at another family funeral. She always made me smile — she was witty and just plain fun to talk with. I told her she’d live to be well over 100; well, she almost made it.”
She will be at rest at River View Cemetery.