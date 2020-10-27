Rosalie Beachman was born to Armas and Alice (Clark) Jakku on April 23, 1926, in Hood River, Ore. In 1930, her mother passed away suddenly. Armas, along with help from relatives and others, continued to raise Rosalie and her older brother, Stuart, until Armas married Evi Annala several years later.
Rosalie spent her earliest years between Odell, where Alice’s parents (Grandpa and Grandma Clark) lived and the orchard on Dethman Ridge Road, that Armas had established, and where she lived until she left home for college. She played often with cousin Patsy and brother Stuart, as well as numerous Clarks, Benefiels, and Annalas as they trekked between the orchard and Odell.
In 1944, she graduated from Odell High School. World War II had begun by this time and her future husband, Bill Beachman, was serving (in the south Pacific). After Rosalie enrolled at the University of Oregon, word came that her brother, Stuart, had been killed while also serving in Europe.
In 1947, Rosalie and Bill married and made their first home in Corvallis, Ore., as Bill finished his studies at OSU that had been interrupted by the war. They followed with a move to Eugene, where Bill pursued a pre-law degree and Rosalie continued her studies at U of O.
In 1950, Rosalie and Bill returned to Hood River, settling into the John Jakku house/orchard on Reed Road in Oak Grove. Children Gary and Karen were born while the family lived in Oak Grove, moving in the mid-1950s to the Armas Jakku house/orchard on Dethman Ridge (Rosalie’s childhood home). She spent most of her adult life on the orchard there.
Rosalie was a homemaker, assisted on the orchard and an active community volunteer at Hood River Memorial Hospital, American Red Cross, Hood River County Museum and the Odell Methodist Church. She was a member of Delta Gamma sorority, PEO Sisterhood, Columbia Gorge Regional Arts Association and the Odell Methodist Church.
After Bill’s passing in 2008, Rosalie married Ted Perry in 2013. After Ted’s passing in 2017, she moved to Parkhurst Place Assisted Living in Hood River. Rosalie spent the last three years of her life under the wonderful care of Tim, Karen, Terry and the caring staff at Parkhurst. She loved living there and it was the right place for her at that time of her life, although she pined for “home.” Much appreciation and thanks go to Parkhurst Place. Also, a special note of thanks to her long-time primary care physician, Dr. Janet Sjoblom, and the doctors, nurses and staff at Hood River Memorial Hospital. Rosalie is survived by her son, Gary Beachman (Marcia); daughter Karen Nicola; granddaughters Kathryn A. Ryan (Kyle) and Kiira L. Nicola; along with many Clark, Benefiel, and Annala cousins living locally and throughout the U.S.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hood River Providence Memorial Hospital Foundation, Hospice of the Gorge, or American Red Cross.
Private Interment at Idlewild Cemetery was held Oct. 26.
