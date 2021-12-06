Ronald Steven Maurer passed away Nov. 22, 2021, at his home in Hood River, Ore. He was born Sept. 16, 1951, and was 70 at the time of his passing.
Ronald was born in Astoria, Ore., to Ronald Henry and Azalea (Barnett) Mauer. He moved with family to the Hood River Valley and graduated from Wy’east High School, class of 1971. In 1976, he went to work at Diamond Fruit as a mechanic; later he worked as a technician for Underwood Fruit and later as a mechanic for Franz Bakery.
Ronald is survived by son, Jason Maurer; daughter, Heather Sheppard; seven grandchildren; and a number of friends he has collected over the years.
Donation may be made to the GoFundMe account at www.go fund me.com/ronald-maurer.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTribute Center.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.